Hurts Donut offering scary clown deliveries later this month

Know anyone who's scared of clowns? Hurts Donut is offering people a chance to scare the sprinkles out of your friends with scary clown deliveries.

(davocano / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 /, License Link, Pixabay)

A delivery clown will bring a dozen donuts to your friends, family or neighbors at your request.

The Quad Cities location at 5121 Competition Drive in Bettendorf tells TV6 they're still working out the details, but they are participating. They say they'll start offering scary clown deliveries closer to Halloween, so stay tuned.

To order, you'll have to call the store's Scary Clown Hotline once the Quad Cities location announces the dates scary clown deliveries will be available. Spots will be limited.