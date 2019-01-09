Hurts Donut Co. will raise money for Clinton firefighter victims and their families

"On Saturday, January 5th our hearts sank..." That's the start of a Facebook post from Hurts Donut Co. - Quad Cities. The location in Bettendorf is creating some special donuts in honor of fallen Clinton Fire Lt. Eric Hosette and injured firefighter Adam Cain.

On Thursday, January 10th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hurts is selling Thin Red Line and Clinton Fire Department donuts to raise money for the victims and their families.

"We support the men and women who help keep us and our community safe," the post reads.

The donuts will be available for $3 a piece. The business says 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Hosette and Cain families.

The Bettendorf location is at 5121 Competition Drive near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

