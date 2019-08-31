Hy-Vee Dietitians to provide free heart health screenings in September

Hy-Vee Dietitians will provide free health health screenings throughout the company's eight-state region during the month of September. Hy-Vee dietitians working out of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles will offer free heart health screenings to customers at more than 130 Hy-Vee stores.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis.

A heart health screening is a combination of measurements and readings about certain health factors that may help in identifying potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions, like heart disease, hypertension or diabetes. The dietitians will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine cholesterol

levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They will also take resting blood pressure, measurements of height, weight and waist, and will calculate body mass index.

The entire screening process typically takes 15 to 20 minutes and all results will be reviewed and received during

the screening.

To find a list of local screenings click here