Hy-Vee discloses possible data breach involving payment processing

Hy-Vee, Inc. is investigating a possible data breach involving its payment processing systems for some of its business properties, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday.

According to Hy-Vee, they recently detected unusual activity on certain aspects of their payment processing systems. They are specifically looking at transactions on gas pumps at Hy-Vee Gas stations, drive-thru coffee shops, and their store-operated restaurants such as Market Grille, Market Grille Express, and certain Wahlbergers locations.

Those specific locations utilize a different card-reading system than those in the main grocery stores, drugstore locations, or purchases made inside of Hy-Vee Gas locations rather than at the pump.

Hy-Vee has taken unspecified actions that the company said has apparently stopped the unauthorized activity on their payment systems.

"Because the investigation is in its earliest stages, we do not have any additional details to provide at this time," the company said, in a statement. "We will provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved."

Hy-Vee recommends customers who are concerned to closely monitor their card statements and balances for unauthorized activity. If a customer notices something unexpected, they should contact their financial institution.

The company is working with unnamed cybersecurity firms, federal law enforcement, and payment card networks on the issue.