Hy-Vee employee talks last minute Thanksgiving shopping

Many Quad Citians still have last minute grocery shopping to do to complete their Thanksgiving meals.

TV6 spoke to the Hy-Vee on East 53rd St. in Davenport about the best times to come in.

Kenny Schroeder, Hy-Vee Assistant Director of Store Operations, said if you want to avoid the crowd you’ll want to come in as soon as possible.

“Between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. it’s going to be really busy,” Schroeder said. “I’d say if you get here earlier the better. We’ll have full staff and be ready to go.”

On Wednesday evening, he said the shoppers came in nonstop.

“We have every register open. Self checkouts have been full. It’s just a constant flow of people.”

Schroeder said this specific store is open 24 hours and it hasn’t ran out of items yet.

“We had a couple of close calls but we were able to pick up a couple things earlier today,” he said.

The store takes note of what they ran out of the year before to prepare for the next Thanksgiving.

“If one store is running out of something and another store has it we’ll transfer it over to another Hy-Vee and help each other out wherever we can,” said Schroeder.

He said people’s grocery lists might not be long tomorrow, but the lines will be.

“You don’t see a lot of big orders tomorrow. It’s just a handful of things people might’ve forgotten.”

Schroeder said if the store runs out of anything it's usually gravy.

He said the store stocks up on so many turkeys that they aren’t all stored inside.

“We rent a refrigerated trailer out back,” he said. “That’s actually where we store all of our turkey this time of year. Otherwise we don’t have space in our meat cooler.”

Schroeder said the Davenport Hy-Vee sold over 10,000 pounds of fresh frozen turkey over the 10 days before Thanksgiving.