Hy-Vee explains why few details have been released in payment card breach

Hy-Vee announced on August 14 that the supermarket chain was investigating a possible security breach.

The company said it would have involved the use of credit and debit cards at Hy-Vee's fuel pumps, drive-through coffee shops, and restaurants.

Check-out lanes at the grocery stores, drugstores, and inside the convenience stores have a different point of sale network.

Hy-Vee says it doesn't believe those were involved in the security breach.

Since the initial announcement a couple of weeks ago, there haven't been many details on what locations the possible unauthorized activity happened at.

Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff said information about timeframes and locations usually is revealed at the end of an investigation. They wanted to share all the information they could about the data breach as soon as possible.

The only information they believe was taken was just about credit and debit cards themselves, which could limit the damage done.

“The payment card industry and other identity protection experts generally agree that compromised payment card information by itself is not able to be used to commit identity theft, so we do not believe this incident creates any significant risk of identity theft,” Potthoff said.

World Trend Financial President Tory Meiborg told TV9 that companies having data compromised is becoming more common. And it will continue to be an issue as more money continues to be transferred electronically.

“Corporations take a lot of steps to protect that data, and ultimately, somebody can get a hold of it,” Meiborg said. “It's up to every individual to make sure they're not affected by it.”

It’s important to be monitoring your credit and debit card statements all the time, not just when a breach is announced, he added.

Being diligent can avoid an expensive hassle later.

“It takes a while to get the money back, and it takes a long time to dispute those charges, and so your credit history, at least temporarily, your credit score can go down,” Meiborg said.

You can read the original version at www.kcrg.com