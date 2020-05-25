Hy-Vee giving away free face masks at stores Tuesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa-based grocery chain,

Hy-Vee, has announced they are giving away cloth face masks to customers at more than 125 of its grocery stores and drug stores.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, at 7 a.m., customers can receive the masks.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, "Every Hy-Vee grocery store and Hy-Vee Drugstore in Iowa will have approximately 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks to distribute to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. The masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to help protect themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The Iowa Department of Public Health supplied 75,000 masks to the grocery chain for distribution in partnership with the HanesBrands, Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).