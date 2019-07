The Hy-Vee in Bettendorf on Devils Glen Road is hosting a free diabetes nutrition walk.

A dietician will discuss diabetes-friendly foods and how to choose your carbohydrates to control blood sugars.

There's also a $0.25 fuel saver discount for completing the nutrition walk.

That event begins at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15.