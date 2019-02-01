Hy-Vee launches campaign to help replenish local food banks in eight states

Hy-vee Inc. launched a campaign on Friday, February 1st, 2019, called, "Feed the Need", to help replenish local food banks across its eight-state region, officials say.

The supermarket chain recently became aware of a major crisis that some food banks are facing, with many being extremely low on food due to an influx of additional people over the past several weeks needing assistance. Officials say, in addition, food banks historically have lower donations in February than any other time of year.

Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman of the board, CEO and president said, "News of food banks being low on supplies clearly demonstrates that many people are at risk of hunger every day in our very own communities...Being one of the largest grocers in the Midwest, we are ready to help, and one of the best ways we can do that is by bringing awareness to the issue and rapidly responding alongside our customers to help people in need ”.

Officials say the money raised at Hy-Vee stores will assist local food banks in their area.