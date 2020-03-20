Hy-Vee looking to hire amid recent surge in demand for groceries

Hy-Vee is looking to hire temporary, part-time hourly employees to help full multiple positions in stores across its eight-stage region.

Officials with Hy-Vee say they are also looking for employees to help fill their distribution centers located in Chariton, Iowa and Cherokee, Iowa.

They say with the recent surge in demand for groceries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee is looking to hire individuals temporarily to help with restocking, cleaning and sanitizing.

Officials say those who may have temporarily lost their job due to the pandemic, are out of school, want to make extra money or simply want to help during this time of need are welcome to apply.

Interested applicants can visit this link to view available positions in their area or text SMILES to 97211.