Hy-Vee recalling Asian Mealtime Entrees

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees after discovering the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which is not declared on the product label. The voluntary recall includes seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers and best if used by dates of Sept. 14, 2019, or Sept. 15, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label on the top of the plastic lid.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Below is a list of products that are being voluntarily recalled. The UPC and Lot Code can be found on the label on the bottom of the plastic container.

UPC: Variety and Size:

0075450238510 General’s Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238520 Sesame Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238530 Sweet Orange Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238540 Mongolian-Style Beef 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238550 Cashew Chicken 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238560 Beef with Broccoli 20 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238580 Fried Rice 16 oz - Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee removed the product from the shelves of its stores as soon as it discovered the situation.

It is important to note that all other Asian items of the same variety but with different Lot Codes are NOT impacted by this voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.