Hy-Vee recalls 12 oz. garden salad product due to possible contamination

Hy-Vee announced Saturday it is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee brand bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential it may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

Saturday afternoon Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 23 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite, had been confirmed across the state.

In its announcement, IDPH said an initial investigation indicates a link to consumption of store brand packaged garden salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Illinois.

Hy-Vee said in a press release, "The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufactures the product – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States."

In their investigation, Hy-Vee said they have identified certain products linked to the outbreak, including Fresh Express' private label products at retailers across the country that were impacted, including one for Hy-Vee, it's 12 oz. Hy-Vee bagged Garden Salad. Store officials said the recall is limited to that product, all UPCs and expiration dates.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region, including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee said no other food items were impacted by the recall.

Hy-Vee said it "has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund."