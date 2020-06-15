Hy-Vee stores to give away over 11,000 peaches in Galesburg

Hy-Vee stores in Galesburg will be giving away more than 11,500 peaches with a contactless drive-thru event on Tuesday, June 16.

This will be done at the city's two locations and will start at 1 p.m. The event will go until 3 p.m., or until supplies last.

The event will be done in partnership with its fruit supplier, Sunwest Fruit Company. Hy-Vee will be donating fresh produce to Hy-Vee customers as the pandemic continues to impact families in Illinois.

You can read more from the company's announcement below.

"Hy-Vee is giving away nearly 20 peaches to the first 280 customers at each of its two Galesburg stores. In total, more than 560 giveaways will be available and approximately 3,200 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.

As more families continue to become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Company believe it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need.

Fresh peaches will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed."