Hy-Vee temporarily changes in-store return policy

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday it will be temporarily suspending its return, refund and rain check policy until further notice.

This goes into effect on Tuesday, March 24.

"Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will not accept returns or issue rain checks for its products," officials said in a release. "If customers find that any fresh product, such as produce, meat, seafood or deli items, do not meet Hy-Vee’s standards for freshness, then those products can be exchanged for a new product. Non-perishable products, however, will not be accepted.

“The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president, said. “Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”

In the event a customer is to have a defective produce they have purchased at the store, officials say they can exchange the product for a new item, since those products won't be restocked.

"Additionally, due to unprecedented demand for certain products and limited product availability, Hy-Vee stores will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock," officials said in the release.

Hy-Vee is closely monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and will continue to adjust its policies as necessary based on the changing situation.