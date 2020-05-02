Hy-Vee to Give Away More Than 32,000 Bananas in Davenport

Hy-Vee will give away more than 32,000 bananas to customers at NorthPark Mall this Tuesday, May 5, courtesy of Dole Food Company.

The giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

Hy-Vee is donating one bag containing two bunches of fresh DOLE Organic Bananas to Quad Cities customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa and Illinois. Each bag will contain approximately 12 bananas. As more people become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Dole Food Company believe it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need. A total of 13,440 pounds of bananas will be donated, which means approx. 2,600 families will be served by the giveaway.

The bananas will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. The product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles on the south side of the mall off of West Kimberly Road, in the JCPenney parking lot using a contactless method to limit physical contact. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.

NorthPark Mall donated the space being provided for this event.

