Hy-Vee to give away over 7,000 mangoes at Muscatine location on Wednesday

Hy-Vee officials announced the company will be giving away over 7,000 mangoes in Muscatine with a drive-thru event on Wednesday.

Hy-Vee will give away 7,200 mangoes to customers at the Muscatine Hy-Vee on 2nd Avenue on May 13, courtesy of its produce supplier, Robinson Fresh.

The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, or while supplies last.

"Hy-Vee is donating one bag containing 12 fresh mangos to Muscatine customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa," officials said in a release. "As more families become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Robinson Fresh believe it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need. A total of 6,000 pounds of mangos will be donated, which means approximately 600 families will be served by the giveaway."

Officials say the mangoes will be distributed to customers, for free, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles on the northwest corner of the Muscatine Hy-Vee parking lot using a contactless method to limit physical contact.

All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.