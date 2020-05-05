Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases to four total packages at all locations

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday they will be limiting customer purchases in the meat department starting on Wednesday.

In the statement, officials with the company said while they have product available, due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find what they're looking for.

"Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department," officials said. "Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations."

This is a decision that comes as they "prepare for any possible fluctuations in product" while still serving their customers.