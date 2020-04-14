Hy-Vee to offer full-service fueling for free at 165+ locations

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday it will start to offer full-service fueling for free at its more than 165 locations, including Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores.

Officials say the service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Customers who wish to use the service can do so by selecting the pump's "Fuel Help" option or call a designated phone number that can be found at each pump.

Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle.

Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.