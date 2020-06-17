Hy-Vee to present $100,500+ check to Rier Bend Foodbank

Hy-Vee officials announced they will be presenting a a check for more than $100,500 to River Bend Foodbank on Thursday. The donation is part of Hy-Vee's company-wide $1 million campaign to help restock food banks across eight states.

You can read more from their release below.

"From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers within the food bank’s region were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online.

"Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar up to $500,000 from the Hy-Vee One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

"Since the start of the campaign, River Bend Foodbank has been able to use the funds raised on a weekly basis to purchase supplies from Hy-Vee at-cost price to help support its more than 300 partner agencies across 23 Iowa and Illinois counties."