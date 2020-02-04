HyVee holds biometric screenings this week for heart health month

February is heart health month and you can get free screenings in the Quad Cities.

February is heart health month and you can get free screenings in the Quad Cities. For the third year, HyVee will provide free biometric screenings throughout its eight-state region. (KWQC)

A biometric screening is a combination of measurements and readings about certain health factors that may help identify potential risk factors like heart disease, diabetes or hypertension.

Dieticians will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that is used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They'll also take resting blood pressure, measurements of height, weight and waist and will calculate body mass index.

The screenings will be from 7 - 11 a.m. at some Quad Cities locations.

- Tuesday, Feb. 4: 2900 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf

- Wednesday, Feb. 5:1823 East Kimberly Road in Davenport

- Thursday, Feb. 6: 750 42nd Avenue Drive in Moline

Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.