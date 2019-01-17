Hyundai and Kia recall over 168,000 vehicles due to fuel pipe problem

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 168,000 vehicles, despite the government shutdown.

The problem stems from a fuel pipe problem that can potentially cause engine fires.

According to KIA, the fuel pipe may have been damaged, misaligned or improperly tightened while the engines were being replaced during previous recalls.

The recall involves model years of Kia Optima, Sorrento SUV's Sportage SUV's, Hyundai Sonatas and Santa Fe Sports SUV's.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been looking into whether the Korean automakers recalled enough vehicles which initially started in 2015.

However, the agency is mostly closed due to the shutdown.

Under normal circumstances, NHTSA employees would review recalls to make sure they are adequate, post details, and monitor notices to customers.

Kia says it's proceeding with the recall regardless of government delays.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by letter.

Both Hyundai and Kia say they will also launch a product improvement campaign covering 3.7 million vehicles to install software alerting drivers of possible engine failures, which will send the cars into a reduced speed if problems are detected.