I-74 Bridge construction traffic update

Flooding has impacted progress for the I-74 Bridge construction but with detours going into place Wednesday morning, it’s a sign things are headed in the right direction.

Iowa DOT shared that their main focus right now is to minimize any more delays and open the new westbound bridge to traffic as soon as possible.

Even with the delays, and the cost required to expedite some parts of the project, the cost is still anticipated to be under the original estimate of $1.2 billion.

Traffic updates:

• 12th Avenue to be closed beginning May 8

MOLINE – Beginning Wednesday, May 8, weather permitting, 12th Avenue will be closed between 16th Street and 19th Street for approximately two weeks to allow contractors to remove the I-74 overpass.

o Westbound 12th Ave detour: Take northbound 19th St to westbound 7th Ave to southbound 16th St to 12th Ave

o Eastbound 12th Ave detour: Take northbound 16th St to eastbound 7th Ave to eastbound 6th Ave to southbound 27th St to 12th Ave

• Westbound River Drive to be closed one night on May 9

MOLINE – On Thursday, May 9, at 8:30 p.m. through the morning of Friday, May 10 at 6 a.m. (weather permitting), westbound River Drive will be closed between 19th Street and 23rd Street. Westbound River Drive traffic will still be able to access the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp.

Eastbound River Drive will be reduced to one thru-lane and one right-turn only lane onto the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp.

The closure is required to allow contractors to pour concrete for the new I-74 viaduct.

Detour:

Westbound River Drive thru-traffic must take southbound 23rd Street to westbound 4th Avenue to northbound 19th Street to River Drive.

Details & traffic maps: click here.

