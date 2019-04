Call it a sign of progress. Now, you can now see *through* the old I-74 Bridge.

The concrete deck to the bridge approach near downtown Bettendorf is gone--broken up over the past few days. In some sections, all that's left are the steel girders and piles of broken concrete. The bridge approach is being removed to make way for a new bridge right next to it.

Iowa-bound traffic has been diverted away from that section of the interstate since the end of March.