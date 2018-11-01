UPDATE: I-74 River Bridge's arch is in St. Louis

UPDATE 11/20: The arch for the new I-74 bridge is in St. Louis.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge's construction took to Facebook Monday saying the arch barge is in St. Louis until Tuesday.

Officials say they know people are excited to see the arch, but the arch is currently covered on a barge.

On November 14, officials tracked the arch segments near Alton.

ORIGINAL 11/01: The arch for the new I-74 River Bridge is on its way to the Quad Cities!

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge posted to Facebook Thursday sharing the news, saying the arch is being loaded onto a barge in Gary, Indiana. Officials say the barge will make its way down the Illinois River, to the Mississippi River and then head up to the Quad Cities.

Officials say there are eight segments of the steel arch and they range in length from 36 to 60 feet. The segments also weigh up to 100 tons. Officials say there are 15 total segments.

The segments will be arriving in the Quad Cities within the next few weeks.

