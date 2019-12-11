I-74 bridge expecting more delays and detours

The Illinois Department of Transportation has just proposed a new traffic plan that may affect your commute every day. The new pattern would affect Illinois-bound I-74 traffic in Moline. The D.O.T. says the overall construction project is behind schedule because of weather and other issues. Now, the question is how to minimize the delay and the additional cost that can come with it.

The Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation and the construction team are making progress building the new I-74 River Bridge over the Mississippi River. (KWQC)

There was a public meeting (click here to watch the presentation) where everyone is welcome to find out more about the I-74 bridge, what the routes will be, and why it's been delayed again.

Originally, the bridge was supposed to be completed by Thanksgiving of 2020, now, Illinois and Iowa D.O.T. are saying closer to the first half of 2021.

The project is estimated to cost 1.2 billion dollars. We can expect that cost to be even higher because of the delays we've seen, the D.O.T. says those costs are the easiest and cheapest ways to keep the bridge on schedule, "in the grand scheme of things, the detours, and change of traffic patterns are a much more economical choice as opposed to delaying the contract, sending them home and mobilization costs."

The main takeaway to the delay is the arches. The D.O.T. said those big arches are "the keystone of the project," and that's what is holding the project back. The arches aren't just for aesthetics, it's what holds the bridge up and keeps the road safe. They also touched on the rumors we've heard about the two sides of the bridge not reaching each other. They used an analogy saying "the bridge isn't legos, they won't click right away" and they were able to maneuver around the structure to make it connect. The arch will be completed in the first half of 2020, then the cables will come next.

The new detours will begin in the Spring of 2020 and they said they will likely take an extra 2 to 3 minutes to your daily commute.