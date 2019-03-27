I-74 detours: Mississippi Blvd. & Illinois-bound off ramp to River Drive

The two big changes to pay attention for Wednesday, March 27th...

* There will be intermittent closures of Mississippi Blvd in Bettendorf to allow contractors to begin removing the existing I-74 viaduct. The work will continue for approximately two weeks. Motorists should watch for flaggers.

* The Illinois-bound (eastbound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive will be closed between 8:30 pm to 6:00 am for approximately two nights. Motorists should watch for signs announcing the closure and use the off-ramp to 7th Avenue.

For an interative map, head here.