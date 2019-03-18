I-74 detours took effect Monday morning

Progress continues for the I-74 and with that, we are seeing some long-term detours going into play. On Monday, we saw some pretty big changes go into effect surrounding our access to the I-74 Bridge and one of the biggest thoroughfares between Iowa and Illinois- a big part of the morning commute for many. Transportation officials are emphasizing that while there will be delays and travel impacts, we’re all still going to get people where they need to go.

Our crew took to the roads to give viewers a look at what they could expect with the new detours going into effect and overall, things were moving pretty smoothly. The Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation has said that this could be the worst of what we see in terms of traffic for the I-74 Bridge construction and if Monday’s morning commute was an accurate representation of what we can expect, we should all make it through just fine.

Here are the basics…

* All Iowa-bound interstate through traffic will be detoured to the I-80 and I-280.

* Local traffic will still be able to get to downtown Moline and Bettendorf.

* Local traffic heading to downtown Moline must use 19th street.

* Local traffic heading to Bettendorf must use Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive.

* All on and off ramps will be kept open on Illinois-bound I-74 during construction.

These kinds of traffic changes warrant those common sense reminders...

* Leave early! The Highway Administration says the backs up could be up to 1.5 miles and the delays could be up to 30 minutes.

* Pay attention! This isn't your normal morning routine and it's not your typical morning route.

* Slow down! Take a deep breath and be patient.

A few more traffic detours go into effect Wednesday...

* Local traffic on the Iowa-bound bridge must take Exit 4 to Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf

* Through May 2019 only: Local traffic in Bettendorf will be routed from Grant Street/U.S. 67 to 14th Street to Kimberly Road to Middle Road to access westbound I-74

This initial period is going to be the worst of it as we get adjusted and figure out how much of an impact this will have on our commute. Once we get through the first few days, we can all expect to settle into a new normal.

For more details on detours, plans, and progress you can head here.

