Eastbound I-74 ramp to westbound I-280 closed due to crash

UPDATE 7/30 3:40 p.m. Illinois State Police are releasing more information about a crash involving a semi truck in Moline.

Police say the semi was traveling on the ramp from eastbound I-74 to westbound I-280 at 1:50 p.m. They say the truck crossed over the shoulder and hit the median wall at the top of the ramp and continued into the median, where it came to a stop.

The Moline Fire Department, the Moline Police Department and Illinois State Police responded.

The driver of the semi, 51-year-old Dpuree L. Brim of Bettendorf, was issued a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.

ORIGINAL: The I-74 eastbound ramp to westbound I-280 is closed due to a single-vehicle rollover.

The Moline Police Department is on scene and has the ramp closed while diesel fuel leaking from the semi truck tractor is stopped. Illinois State Police said in a release the ramp will be reopened once the fire department clears the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

