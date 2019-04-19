I-74 officials announce upcoming traffic closures

Officials with the I-74 Bridge have announced some upcoming traffic closures that will impact commuters in Bettendorf.

Beginning on Monday, April 22, there will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on Illinois-bound I-74 between Middle Road and Lincoln Road. Officials say this is weather permitting and it is scheduled to be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday for water main work. Additionally, there will be shoulder closures.

That work is expected to be finished in approximately two weeks.

Also beginning on Monday, April 22, Grant Street/US 67 will be down to two lanes between 16th and 12th Streets during the day for approximately four weeks. This will allow contractors to remove the Iowa-bound I-74 viaduct.