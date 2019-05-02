I-74 officials announce upcoming work on the bridge

Officials with the I-74 Bridge have released current and upcoming work for the bridge.

I-74 BRIDGE:

- Iowa-bound bridge remains open with existing local detour in place.

- Illinois-bound bridge remains two lanes.

CENTENNIAL BRIDGE:

- Iowa-bound bridge is reduced to one lane just prior to exiting in Davenport.

GOVERNMENT BRIDGE AND ROCK ISLAND VIADUCT:

- The Government bridge is closed to thru-traffic.

- The Rock Island viaduct is closed to thru-traffic. Nightly closures for construction work will continue between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-80 BRIDGE OVER THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER:

- Bridge washing scheduled for this week has been suspended. All lanes will remain open until further notice.

I-280 BRIDGE OVER THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER:

- I-280 bridge remains open.

MAY 5-18: Grant Street/US 67 lane closures and intermittent nighttime 20-minute closures:

- Starting on Sunday, May 5, there will be daytime lane closures in both directions on Grant Street/U.S. 67 between 16th and 12th/13th Street as well as nighttime intermitten closures up to 20 minutes. This is weather permitting.

