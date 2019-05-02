I-74 officials announce upcoming work on the bridge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the I-74 Bridge have released current and upcoming work for the bridge.
I-74 BRIDGE:
- Iowa-bound bridge remains open with existing local detour in place.
- Illinois-bound bridge remains two lanes.
CENTENNIAL BRIDGE:
- Iowa-bound bridge is reduced to one lane just prior to exiting in Davenport.
GOVERNMENT BRIDGE AND ROCK ISLAND VIADUCT:
- The Government bridge is closed to thru-traffic.
- The Rock Island viaduct is closed to thru-traffic. Nightly closures for construction work will continue between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
I-80 BRIDGE OVER THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER:
- Bridge washing scheduled for this week has been suspended. All lanes will remain open until further notice.
I-280 BRIDGE OVER THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER:
- I-280 bridge remains open.
MAY 5-18: Grant Street/US 67 lane closures and intermittent nighttime 20-minute closures:
- Starting on Sunday, May 5, there will be daytime lane closures in both directions on Grant Street/U.S. 67 between 16th and 12th/13th Street as well as nighttime intermitten closures up to 20 minutes. This is weather permitting.