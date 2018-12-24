I-74 on ramp from Grant Street in Bettendorf opens after brief shutdown because of police activity

UPDATE 12/24/2018 2:03 p.m.: The I-74 eastbound on ramp from Grant Street is now open. Police have cleared the scene.

TV6 is working to gather more information about what may have happened.

ORIGINAL: The I-74 eastbound on ramp from Grant Street in Bettendorf is closed because of police activity.

A TV6 crew on the scene says a car is stopped at the top of the ramp and officers can be seen searching the car.

It is unclear why officers are searching the car of the reason for the police activity.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this page as we get more information.