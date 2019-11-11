I-74 partially closed due to semi crash; 280 on-ramps shut down too

A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of I-74, this is according to Illinois State Police officials.

Officials say first responders are on the scene for a personal injury crash that involves two semis and a vehicle.

The crash happened at I-74 eastbound at mile marker 8, approximately three miles east of the Quad City Airport.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time and officials say it is unknown when they will be reopened. TV6's Chief Photographer and reporter Chris Carter are there and they say the 280 on-ramps are alos shut down.

All eastbound traffic should use US Route 6 or I-80.