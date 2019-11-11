I-74 partially closed due to semi crash; 280 on-ramps shut down too

Traffic is backed up after eastbound lanes on a portion of I-74 were shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident. Officials say a vehicle and two semis were involved in the crash. You can see in the picture above a helicopter landing on the interstate to assist with the accident. (KWQC)
Updated: Mon 12:40 PM, Nov 11, 2019

(KWQC) - A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of I-74, this is according to Illinois State Police officials.

Officials say first responders are on the scene for a personal injury crash that involves two semis and a vehicle.

The crash happened at I-74 eastbound at mile marker 8, approximately three miles east of the Quad City Airport.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time and officials say it is unknown when they will be reopened. TV6's Chief Photographer and reporter Chris Carter are there and they say the 280 on-ramps are alos shut down.

All eastbound traffic should use US Route 6 or I-80.

 