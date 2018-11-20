I-74 ramp to John Deere Road to reopen on Wednesday

A few traffic alerts for commuters using John Deere Road. Officials with the John Deere Road project say there will be traffic control changes ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Monday the left turn lanes on westbound John Deere Road were shifted over to the turn lanes at 41st Street, 53rd Street and 60th Street.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 20, officials will open the 3rd through lane on eastbound and westbound John Deere Road. Officials say this will take up most of the day, but they do not expect that to impact travel on any lanes that are currently open.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, the ramp from I-74 westbound to eastbound John Deere Road will be opened. The ramp will be able to be put back into service with all lanes opened on John Deere Road.

Officials say traffic will utilize the ramp and will be brought into a dedicated lane on John Deere Road so ramp traffic will not need to merge into an existing lane as it was previously.

However, officials say the through traffic that wishes to turn right at 38th Street will need to merge into the right lane right onto 38th Street.