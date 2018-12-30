I-74 shuts down due to suicidal person, now re-open

A Davenport Police Sergeant confirmed to TV6 that Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol shut down I-74 under the Veterans Memorial Parkway overpass. Police say this was due to a suicidal person. Veterans Memorial Parkway was also shut down at the Elmore Avenue intersection.

The situation is now resolved. All roads are back open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or having suicidal thoughts, we encourage you to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. It is staffed 24/7/365 with trained personnel.