I-80 bridge washing to start on Tuesday, expected to last for two weeks

Lane closures are expected to begin on Tuesday on the I-80 bridge for bridge washing.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge announced on Monday that the work is expected to begin Tuesday, June 2, and last for two weeks, weather permitting.

The work will require lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday through Thursday.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution and to slow down in the area.

"Bridges need maintenance to stay in good condition and one way to do that is to wash off road salt and other debris," officials said. "Elements such as the road surface, drainage systems, expansion joints, and the underside of the bridge are cleaned. Bridge washing prevents further deterioration of the structure and makes inspections easier."