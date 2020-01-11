LECLAIRE, Iowa. (KWQC) - Police responded to reports of a crash on I-80 near LeClaire. The accident happened around 8:50 on Saturday morning between exit 306 and exit 301 going Westbound. The road has been reduced to one lane. No word yet on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.
I-80 down to one lane after crash near LeClaire
By KWQC Staff |
Posted: Sat 9:19 AM, Jan 11, 2020 |
Updated: Sat 9:51 AM, Jan 11, 2020
LECLAIRE, Iowa. (KWQC) - Police responded to reports of a crash on I-80 near LeClaire. The accident happened around 8:50 on Saturday morning between exit 306 and exit 301 going Westbound. The road has been reduced to one lane. No word yet on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.