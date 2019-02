UPDATE: Traffic has cleared after an early morning crash on I-80 near Brady.

ORIGINAL: I-80 eastbound is currently down to one lane due to a crash.

Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a 12-minute delay. The website shows the left lane is blocked due to the crash.

The crash is between Exit 295A: US 61; Business US 61; Brady Street and Exit 298: I-74 (Davenport).

Commuters can expect a delay if using this route.