UPDATE: Detour in place following crash on I-80 near Iowa City

UPDATE 4:07 p.m.: A detour is in place for those who are stopped due to the crash.

IDOT is now reporting a 6-minute delay for eastbound travelers and a 21-minute delay for westbound travelers.

ORIGINAL: I-80 westbound is currently blocked due to multiple crashes in Iowa City.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website, Google is reporting a 4-minute delay for eastbound traffic and an at least 12-minute delay for those heading westbound. This is being reported at 3:56 p.m.

The blockage is between Exit 242: 1st Avenue and Exit 240: IA 965; Coral Ridge Avenue (Coralville).

A viewer tells TV6 there were at least 10 vehicles involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this as traffic updates become available.