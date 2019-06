UPDATE: I-80 westbound has been reopened after a semi caught fire near Wilton.

ORIGINAL: I-80 westbound is blocked due to a semi on fire. This is between Exit 271: IA 38; County Road X54. That is 3 miles west of the Wilton area.

The road is blocked due to the semi on fire according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Commuters can expect a delay if using this area.