I-88 closed in Whiteside County for "multiple vehicle" crash

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said "multiple cars" are involved in a crash near mile marker 29 and traffic is being rerouted off the interstate.

Sheriff John Booker said he does not know how many cars are involved, but did say at least one semi is jackknifed, blocked both lanes of traffic.

Booker said the area is dealing with some freezing rain conditions.

"88 is a sheet of ice from mile marker 27 to 36 both eastbound and westbound," Booker said.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt. It is unclear how long the interstate will be closed.