I-88 is shut down after police chase; suspect is barricaded in car

I-88 is shut down near Rock Falls due to a heavy police presence.

The Whiteside County sheriff tells TV6 this started with a chase in LeClaire. The suspect, who is not being named at this time, has known charges for stalking in Iowa and is now barricaded in their car according to the sheriff.

Both lanes are shutdown from 35 to 41 as well as Prophetstown Road.

A negotiator with the Illinois State Police is on scene.

TV6's Jenna Jackson and Chris Carter are both at the scene in Rock Falls and tell us that traffic is being rerouted down Highway 30 into Como and then back onto the interstate. This is in both directions.