"I am shocked": Homicide rattles Colona, Illinois neighborhod

A 56-year-old man is in the Henry County, Ill. jail after being charged with first-degree murder

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home in Colona, Illinois. They're at a home located on Oak Drive. (KWQC)

According to Colona Police, Steven Scott killed Marcie Snyder at her home on Oak Drive in Colona Wednesday morning.

"Total shock,” Darlene Rogers, a friend of Scott and Snyder and neighbor of the couple said. “I can't believe it. Last thing that you would expect, honestly."

Rogers said Scott and Snyder were a couple and Scott lived in the home. Online records show the home is owned by Snyder. Rogers has lived in the neighborhood since 2014.

"I don't know what would have happened over there that would have set him off to do that,” she said.

Rogers described Snyder as the life of the neighborhood and said she always attended get-togethers and was helping those in the area who needed it.

"I am really upset. I can't believe that he would do this to her,” she told TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter. “They seemed like a good, fun loving couple."

Members of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigative unit and several other law enforcement agencies spent about night hours at the home Wednesday. Rogers said as she left for work around 6:30 a.m., Scott was already in custody.

"I backed out of garage and there were two police cars over there and an ambulance and he was already sitting in the back of the squad car,” she said.

News of the homicide is still raw for Rogers, who is still trying to determine why someone would kill.

"I can't believe it still,” she said. “You don't expect that in your neighborhood. I don't know what else to say."

Police have not released a cause of death and say the case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Online court records show Scott is being held on a $2 million bond.

