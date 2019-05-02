"I broke down in tears"; bee hive boxes burned in Texas, suspects wanted

Officials with Brazoria County Crime Stoppers in Texas, are hoping to find the person or persons responsible for setting fire to numerous bee hive boxes.

Officials say in the early morning hours of April 27, they came upon several burning bee boxes. The responding deputy extinguished the fire, however, several thousand dollars of damage was already done to the boxes.

Brazoria County Beekepers Association officials say it's hearbreaking.

"I broke down in tears when I saw a floating brood frame in the water with bees still caring for the brood," officials said in a Facebook statement. "When we left after setting the ones left up the bees were recovering but will remained stressed for several days. Pray that the queens are still there in the remaining colonies."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved. Brazoria County Beekeepers Association is adding an addition $1,000.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with any information in reference to the case to contact Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or go online at this link.