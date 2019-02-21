'I didn't throw any punches': Man charged after "large fight" in downtown Davenport speaks out

A Quad Cities man charged with disorderly conduct by fighting after what Davenport police call a “large fight” in downtown said police and the media have it wrong.

“Yelling, more arguing,” Gary Quick told TV6 weekend anchor and reporter Chris Carter. “As far as the fighting, didn't no one really fight”

Quick is one of two people charged in connection to the incident outside of Shenanigans Pub Sunday morning. Scanner traffic of the incident obtained by TV6 provides insight into what officers thought they were dealing with.

"We have this whole ramp, we have this party bus we are dealing with,” an officer can be heard saying. "We have OC deployed in two different areas,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in the scanner traffic.

Officers from the Bettendorf Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were called in to help.

Quick said while he admits he was in the wrong for some of his actions Sunday, the entire situation is not as it seems.

"I am not going to say I am completely innocent,” he said. “I didn't throw any punches or anything like that but as far as putting me in handcuffs, and detaining me, that ain't cool. I was the guy trying to break it up."

According to Quick’s arrest affidavit, officers noticed a group of 10 to 15 people “actively fighting” outside of “Shenanigans Bar”. Police say they refused to listen to commands to break up the fight, so police sprayed pepper spray. The group split up and people ran in different directions.

Some ran into a parking lot, according to police, and during this time another fight broke out in the parking lot. Police say more pepper spray was sprayed towards the crowd.

"This is not typical,” councilwoman Marion Meginnis said. “This is not normal. It is aberrant behavior, so it is concerning for me. We need to deal with the issue and the source and why it keeps happening."

While arresting documents state the fight was outside of Shenanigans Pub, Quick said the entire brawl stemmed from a verbal altercation inside. The downtown Davenport establishment has a history of problems. Last year the city voted to not renew the bar’s liquor license but the state of Iowa’s Beverage Control Office sided with the establishment allowing them to keep their license. It is unclear if the city will appeal.

Quick said you can’t blame the bar.

"Nine times out of ten you can't blame the club or the club owner for the mistakes or the ignorance of other people,” he said.

Quick said he is taking responsibility for his actions and looking to the future.

"I should have been more calm. I was drinking. I was already on my level. I do regret. I didn't do any physical damage to anyone but I do regret. I was acting pretty drunk."

TV6 called Davenport police twice and sent four emails requesting more information and a statement for the story. The department provided the arrested affidavits nearly 12 hours after the first request but did not answer any other questions submitted by TV6. An employee at Shenanigans said a manager or owner was not available for comment.

The other person facing charges from the fight is 26-year-old Samantha Berry. TV6 did reach out to her for comment but we have not heard.

