‘I don’t want to go in the police car’: Body cam captures 6-year-old’s tearful pleas during arrest

A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her at a charter school as zip ties are placed around her wrists.

The police video Kaia Rolle’s family shared with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at her Orlando charter school.

As she's being escorted from the school, she sobs, "I don’t want to go in the police car."

Officer Dennis Turner was fired shortly after the arrest for not getting the approval of a watch commander to arrest someone under age 12.

“On September 23, 2019, Officer Turner’s Reserve Officer status was revoked, ending his ability to work as a police officer with the Orlando Police Department,” Chief Orlando Rolon said on Twitter.

“As a Grandfather myself, I understand how traumatic this incident was for the children and everyone involved.”

Misdemeanor battery charges against Kaia were dismissed in September.

