‘I was in shock’: Village of East Davenport car robbery victim lives in fear while pushing for crime prevention

A 19-year-old Saint Ambrose student says she is “lucky” after becoming a crime victim Sunday afternoon.

The teen, who TV6 is not identifying for her safety, said her car was stolen while getting gas at the Kwik Shop in the Village of East Davenport.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I don't remember saying anything. It was kind of like ‘oh my God this is happening’."

Davenport Police were called to the store Sunday afternoon after a man got into the college sophomore’s car and left. The teen said she was inside paying for her gas and getting coffee when she looked out the window and saw the man inside her driver’s seat. She took action by running to her car and trying to open the door to get the suspect out.

"When he decided to drive off my hand was in the door handle,” she said.

The Saint Ambrose student moved here three months ago. She said as the suspect took off, he left at a high rate of speed with her hand in the door handle. She wasn’t able to break free until the suspect turned onto Kirkwood Avenue and sending her flying into the street.

The young woman admits she left her keys in the car and the vehicle was running.

"I am from a small town,” she said. “A lot of people do that."

The incident has left her traumatized. Her purse, ID and personal belongings were in the car. She’s since changed her home locks, and taken steps to protect herself and her home.

"I am kind of anxiety filled all the time. Since it happened, I have had a tingly body feeling.”

The teen from a small town told TV6 she was not aware of the rash of car thefts in the Quad Cities over the last several years until police made a comment to her.

""The cops kept saying it was an epidemic and it has been happening for two-years,” she told TV6. “I don't think people understand how big of a problem it is."

The college student turned crime victim said now that she knows the problem, she has learned a lesson of not being an opportunity for crime.

"You might think you know everything going on around you but you don't,” she said. “I thought I was aware of my surroundings, but I wasn't."

The victim tells TV6 she notified Saint Ambrose of the crime against her. She said the school gave her a new ID, building access badges and the number for campus security if she ever feels unsafe.

Davenport Police said Monday they do not have a suspect and call this an active investigation.

The crime is just the latest stolen car in the Quad Cities. The city of Davenport alone has seen hundreds of them. Over the last several months the TV6 newsroom have asked the mayor and police chief for an interview about how they are combatting the problem. Our most recent request was last week. The city has continually given TV6 the same answer saying that they are analyzing data from a youth summit earlier this year where the city got community input on crime and would be releasing the information soon. Count on TV6 to provide updates as we get them.

