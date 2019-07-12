ICE raids expected in major cities this weekend

President Trump backed down from his effort to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census. But he's moving ahead with a plan to deport non-citizens from the country.

President Trump proceeding with his signature immigration policy. President Trump says, " We will be removing large numbers of people". Immigration and customs enforcement expected to start on Sunday. A senior official says about 2,000 people are targeted.

The Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo said: " I've had kids come up to me at forums with tears in their eyes, they're afraid to go to school, they're afraid to come home and find that their parents have been deported."

The ICE Operation will take place in some of the country's biggest cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican House Minority Leader said: " If you come to this position, you've been here for years, you've gone through a court system, you've been found that you have been deported, you have to follow the rule of the law".

However, critics say there are better ways to address the situation.

Rep. Tim Ryan, Democratic Presidential Candidate said: " We can both secure the border, be compassionate and bring people into the American way of life through a pathway of citizenship and do that in a compassionate way and a way that is economically competitive."

The raids were postponed last month with President Trump saying he was giving both parties time to come up with a solution.

President Trump has deported fewer people than his predecessor, President Obama. ICE stats say just over 256,000 people were deported in the 2018 fiscal year. In the 2012 fiscal year, more than 400,000 people were taken out of the country.