IDFPR expands medical cannabis sales hours; emphasizes need to patient access

Officials with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) have announced they'll be expanding medical sales hours on medical cannabis.

Officials say this has granted medical cannabis dispensing organizations the ability to remain open until 10 p.m. to make sales.

"The Department provided additional guidance to dispensaries that have both a medical and adult use license to ensure they prioritize serving medical cannabis patients as required by state law," officials said in a release.

Since the legalization of medical cannabis, officials say the hours have been from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. while adult use sales are permitted by law until 10 p.m.

"To address this, the Division of Professional Regulation has issued a variance to the medical cannabis administrative rule, effective immediately, to expand the hours during which medical patients and their caregivers can purchase cannabis," officials said.

