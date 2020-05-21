IDPH: 421 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in 24-hour period

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to its websiteThursday, as of 10:30 a.m. An additional 22 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period.

The site is now being updated in real-time, allowing Iowans to check the total number of cases throughout the day. By late Thursday morning, IDPH reported a total of 15,954 cases statewide and a total of 402 deaths.

New local cases include:

• Scott, 320 confirmed cases (4,970 tested); eight deaths; 279 recovered.

• Muscatine, 536 confirmed cases (2,700 tested); 35 deaths; 339 recovered.

• Louisa, 324 confirmed cases (980 tested); six deaths; 208 recovered.

• Des Moines, 49 confirmed cases (713 tested); one death; 26 recovered.

• Henry, 49 confirmed cases (551 tested); one death; 40 recovered.

• Lee, 20 confirmed cases (485 tested); no deaths; 17 recovered.

• Jackson, eight confirmed cases (418 tested); no deaths; seven recovered.

• Clinton, 61 confirmed cases (1,197 tested); one death; 51 recovered.

• Cedar, 44 confirmed cases (670 tested); one death; 40 recovered.

The site also shows 8,475 Iowans are recovering. The total number of people tested now stands at 115,031.

Gov. Reynolds announced Wednesday that "Iowa's recovery is underway" and eased restrictions on more businesses.

Effective Friday, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums, and wedding reception venues may reopen with the appropriate guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health in place.

Reynolds also announced pools may reopen for laps and swimming lessons only.

Bars can reopen on Thursday, May 28 with similar restrictions currently enforced at Iowa restaurants.