Iowa Department of Public Health announced 534 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning and four additional deaths. The deaths were in Appanoose, Jasper, Poweshiek, and Wapello Counties. They include one elderly person and three older adults.

The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa stands at 9,703 with 188 deaths. According to the IDPH, 3,486 have recovered and 57,161 people in Iowa have been tested so far.